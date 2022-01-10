Murchison, Titans won’t have to leave home in their route to the Super Bowl

Larrell Murchison, the pride of Elizabethtown, and his Tennessee Titans teammates will be home in Nashville, Tennessee’s Nissan Stadium as long as they win in the NFL playoffs.

The Titans won 28-25 at Houston on Sunday, clinching the AFC top seed. Murchison, who has battled a knee injury in December, started for the South Division champions and had an assist on one tackle. The 2nd-year pro from N.C. State, who played at East Bladen High and Louisburg College, has eight tackles for the season.

The Titans are top-seeded for the first time in 14 years. Tennessee has won three straight and is 12-5, will get a first-round bye during super wild card weekend, then will host the worst seed that is remaining.

Ryan Tannehill tied a career high with four touchdown passes, three in the second quarter for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Houston cut the lead to three twice, the last when Danny Amendola’s second touchdown reception of the game made it 28-25 with 4½ minutes to go. Tennessee got a first down on third-and-2 with about three minutes left and ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Tannehill’s big day came after he threw a career-high four interceptions in a 22-13 loss the first time Tennessee played Houston this season on Nov. 21. On Sunday, he was 23 of 32 for 287 yards.

The Titans are 7-2 at home this season. They need just two wins to secure a spot in the 56th Super Bowl on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal and from The Associated Press.