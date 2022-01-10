Attendance restricted Wednesday for home games at East Bladen, West Bladen

Attendance at basketball games for East Bladen and West Bladen on Wednesday night will be restricted, due to COVID-19.

The Bladen County Schools district office made the announcement on Monday. East Bladen hosts Red Springs and West Bladen welcomes in St. Pauls.

Players and cheer squad members of home teams get up to five tickets each for family; visiting team allotments are two each.

Bladen County Schools has canceled offseason workouts in other sports this week, and a middle school basketball tournament.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.