RED SPRINGS — West Bladen lost at Red Springs 31-24 on Monday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

Leading scorers for the Lady Knights were senior Hannah Pait with eight and junior Lainey Autry with six. For the Lady Red Devils, Elora Oxendine and Monica Washington scored nine points each.

West Bladen led by five entering the last period. The Lady Knights are 0-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 7-5 overall.

The Lady Red Devils are 2-1 in the league and 5-9 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.