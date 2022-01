BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to St. Pauls 61-7 on Wednesday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

West Bladen’s points were scored by Alina Chavez (four) and Anasia Baxley (three). For St. Pauls, Jashontae Harris scored 18 and AuNyah Teague 17.

The Lady Knights dropped to 0-4 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 7-6 overall. They visit Midway on Friday.

St. Pauls is 3-0 in the league and 12-1 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.