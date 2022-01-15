ST. PAULS — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 59-48 on Friday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles, who had won 15 straight dating to last season, had won every game by five points or more and doubled their opponents’ scoring seven times prior to the matchup of league unbeatens. St. Pauls, its only loss having been delivered by 4-A Purnell Swett 66-57, had been similarly dominant with nine wins by 35 or more points.

Leading scorers for East Bladen were seniors Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell with 13 each. McDonald had 13 rebounds and three assists; Mitchell took three charges, had five rebounds, and went 7-for-7 from the foul line. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess logged seven rebounds and seven points, and junior Maegan Burney collected eight points and three rebounds.

Leading scorers for the Lady Bulldogs were Jakieya Thompson with 19, and Jashontae Harris, Tamyra Council and Taliya Council with 11 each.

East Bladen is 2-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 13-1 overall and home to face Midway on Tuesday.

St. Pauls is 4-0 in the SAC-7 and 13-1 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.