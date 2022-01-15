DURHAM — Next to the kid in the Elvis role, nobody had a better day in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mark Williams had the afternoon of his life Saturday, leading No. 8 Duke past N.C. State 88-73 in a Big Four clash between coaching friends old and young. The Blue Devils continued to mold into something a little different than what everybody saw a week earlier in a loss to Miami, and the Wolfpack took another one on the chin inside.

“I’m so used to having a guy like Mark Williams in Manny Bates,” fifth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts was saying afterward. He called him the difference in the game, with proper respect to the Blue Devils’ perimeter players included.

Williams scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked eight shots. Though it seemed like so many more rejections.

Only little Elvis, at halftime for the Pop Rocks jump-rope exhibition team, was fawned over as much by the reknowned Crazies.

Freshman Paolo Banchero, projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, added 21 points and eight rebounds for Duke. Wendell Moore Jr., the team’s top defender, scored 15 points amid an uncharacteristic four-turnover, one-assist afternoon.

“Trevor played his best game since the beginning of the season,” Duke’s 42nd-year head coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Trevor Keels. “Nine assists, five steals — he made a couple of passes to Mark when the momentum could have changed. They stepped in on ball screens, and Mark stepped in and finished.

“We beat a really good team.”

Duke (14-2, 4-1 ACC) was better because it’s far more talented inside, and the even play Keatts’ squad (9-9, 2-5 ACC) generated on the perimeter wasn’t enough. Senior Jericole Hellems, all 6-foot-7 of him, did his best matching up on the 6-10 freshman sensation Banchero.

But then there was Williams, all 7-1 of him. And 6-9 Marquette graduate Theo John was having one of his best afternoons off the bench.

“That’s an NBA frontcourt,” Keatts said. “That’s 7-1 and 6-10, and they’re good at what they do. We were already short-handed.”

Krzyzewski gives ample credit to Chris Carrawell and Amile Jefferson from his coaching staff. The big fellas were in early with them before a Friday night meeting, as well as before the game on Saturday.

Crazy thing, though. This week, most of that work wasn’t necessarily on shot blocking.

“It was more on the offensive end,” Williams said, “finishing, and then getting the and-ones. And rebounding as well.”

Banchero added, “They never let us take a play off. This week, it was keeping them out of the paint. Seabron and the other guards, they’re good at getting in the paint.”

By the time the Wolfpack did in the second half, Duke had eased the lead out to as much as 19. Freshman Terquavion Smith and sophomore Dereon Seabron led the Wolfpack with 19 and 16 points, respectively, but missed 23 shots between them. Sophomore Ebenezer Dowuona scored 10.

Of Smith, Seabron and Hellems, the sage coach with more wins (16 from 1,200) than anyone was impressed.

“They’ve been in more close games than anybody,” Krzyzewski said. “What are they, 2-5? They could be 5-2 real easy.

“Those three kids, they could play with any three guys. Seabron is a pro. He’s a very unusually good player. He impacts every phase of the game — scoring, rebounding, assisting and playing defense, and he’s very difficult to guard. We did a decent job. Smith — I call him the microwave. I haven’t seen everybody in our league, but from the teams I’ve seen, there’s not another guy like him. He can score — just boom boom boom. Quick. And Hellems, he’s just an old ACC pro.”

Krzyzewski used the “come to Jesus” phrase to describe Monday’s early morning meeting after last Saturday’s upset loss to Miami. There’s been a week, he says, of the team becoming a better half-court team on both ends.

“We stressed the importance of protecting the rim,” Williams said.

And their Cameron house.

“We’re getting back into a rhythm,” he said.

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.