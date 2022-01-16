CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot is making a lot of money these days.

No, not the NIL kind.

On a frigid Saturday night in the Smith Center, the junior forward rang up another double-double leading the Tar Heels past Georgia Tech 88-65. With a dozen of them this year in 16 games, and 30 for his career, he’s whetting the appetites of NBA executives ahead of the draft while making a case as the best player in the ACC.

“He’s getting motivated by success,” rookie head coach Hubert Davis said. “Rather than taking a deep breath and saying, ‘I’m play well, and I’m going to rest on that,’ it’s igniting a fire in him to be even better.”

Bacot tied a career-high with 29 points and had 12 rebounds. He was 10-of-16 from the floor, extending a recent run to 31-for-47. Davis on Friday said he’s clearly the ACC’s best player.

“When I am playing at this high level, I figure can be,” Bacot said.

He came into the game one of three players who rank top 10 nationally in double-doubles, field goal percentage (64.2 percent) and rebounding (11.2 per game). No Tar Heel has ever led the ACC in all three categories for a season, and this is a program with plenty of good ones whose name and jersey number hang from the rafters.

Not only that, his back-to-back 29-point games are the first by a Tar Heel since 2007-08 by Tyler Hansbrough. Before that, it was Antawn Jamison and a guy named Hubert Davis.

“We can be a really great team, when we’re playing hard and at this level,” Bacot said. “I’m not going to hang my hat on one game. I want it to continue. Then I’ll be happy.”

He methodically logged nine points and seven boards in an opening half where the Tar Heels took command by 18 and never trailed. The cushion reached 32 after intermission.

“He worked his butt off in the offseason,” said teammate Leaky Black, who was busy on this night shutting down the Yellow Jackets’ Michael Devoe. “I see him shoot 3s every day, stretching his game out. He’s been in a good rhythm.”

Bacot has had just one clunker of a game — two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes when he fouled out against Purdue. The others he did not get double-doubles didn’t so much matter; they were in blowout wins over Loyola Maryland, UNC Asheville and Elon.

“One of the things for Armando, he’s playing at a higher level, a higher pace,” Davis said. “He’s so skilled. His ability to score around the basket — he can handle the basketball, he’s a savvy passer. The major difference this year compared to the other years — his energy and his effort is 100 percent every time down the floor.”

The kind that makes money in the Association.

