East Bladen routs Midway

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Midway 68-34 in SAC-7 boys high school basketball on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles are 2-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 7-4 overall, and the guest of West Bladen on Monday. Friday’s game at Clinton was postponed because of the threat of bad weather. A game Thursday at home against Red Springs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

East Bladen was playing for the first time since Jan. 6 and only the third this calendar year.

Midway is 0-3 in the SAC-7 and 6-7 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.