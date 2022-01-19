East Bladen routs Midway

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Midway 68-34 in SAC-7 boys high school basketball on Tuesday evening.
The Eagles are 2-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 7-4 overall, and the guest of West Bladen on Monday. Friday’s game at Clinton was postponed because of the threat of bad weather. A game Thursday at home against Red Springs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
East Bladen was playing for the first time since Jan. 6 and only the third this calendar year.
Midway is 0-3 in the SAC-7 and 6-7 overall.
This story authored by the Bladen Journal.