West Bladen decks Clinton

BLADENBORO — West Bladen has ended a four-game skid, beating Clinton 64-41 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Knights are 1-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-7 overall and host St. Pauls on Thursday, weather permitting. The win leveled the 11th-year record of head coach Travis Pait at 130-130; he’s 172-192 overall in 15 seasons.

Leading scorers for the victors were sophomore Malachi Allen with 17, senior Josiah Brown with 11, and senior Javonta Matthews, junior Gary Parker and freshman Hezekiah Adams with eight each. For Clinton, it was Nick Smith with nine points, and Landen Pearson and B.J. Bennett with eight each.

The Dark Horses exited 0-4 in the league and 6-8 overall.

