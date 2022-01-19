Lady Knights end 4-game skid

BLADENBORO — West Bladen has ended a four-game losing streak, topping Clinton 52-28 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights are 1-4 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-6 overall, and home to face East Bladen on Monday.

Leading scorers for the victors were sophomore Mallory Bryan with 16, junior Lainey Autry with 11, senior Hannah Pait with 10 and junior Makayla Wright with nine. For Clinton, it was Khaliah Chestnutt with 16 points.

The Lady Dark Horses are 0-4 in the league and 8-5 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.