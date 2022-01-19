Lady Eagles bounce back, 65-39

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen bounced back from its first loss with a 65-39 win over Midway on Tuesday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles are 3-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 14-1 overall, and the host to Red Springs on Thursday. Friday’s game at Clinton has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather.

Leading scorers for East Bladen were junior Maegan Burney with 14, senior Maya McDonald with 12, senior Alexus Mitchell and freshman Iveonna Ward with 10 each, and freshman Laila Smith with nine. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess had six rebounds and eight points, plus five assists. Seven steals were logged by Mitchell, and six each by McDonald and Ward. Burney had five rebounds. Two blocks each were recorded by Burney, Heustess and Smith.

The Lady Raiders are 1-2 in the league and 7-6 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.