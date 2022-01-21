Lady Eagles rout Red Springs

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Red Springs 83-43 on Thursday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles won their second straight, rose to 4-1 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 15-1 overall. Friday’s game at Clinton was postponed and the next outing is Monday at West Bladen.

Leading scorers for the winning team were senior Maya McDonald with 19, senior Alexus Mitchell 15, junior Maegan Burney 13, freshman Laila Smith 11, and freshman Iveonna Ward 10. McDonald finished with nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Smith had six rebounds and five steals. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess blocked three shots.

The Lady Red Devils exited 2-2 in the SAC-7 and 6-10 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.