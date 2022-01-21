BLADENBORO — West Bladen fell to St. Pauls 64-45 on Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Knights are 1-4 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-8 overall and the host to rival East Bladen on Monday.

Leading scorers for the home team were junior Gary Parker with 12, senior Keshawn Ballard 10, senior Javonta Matthews eight and freshman Hezekiah Adams eight. The Bulldogs were led by Josh Henderson with 16 points, Cameron Revels 14 and Jeyvian Tatum 12.

St. Pauls exited 3-0 in the league and 8-5 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.