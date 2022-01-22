DURHAM — Their clashes are important, they say, because each cares so much about their programs and winning.

Their friendship, they say, is even more. Saturday, old friends Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski met a final time in Cameron Indoor Stadium, with the Blue Devils running roughshod through the Orange 79-59.

“His kids play hard and for me, to see his two sons, Buddy and Jimmy, I’ve known since our families grew up together during USA Basketball for 11 years, and Julie was there,” Krzyzewski said. “You don’t pay attention to that during a game but after the game you get a little bit emotional because they’re beautiful people.”

In addition to the Boeheim boys playing, so too did Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino.

“We’re really good friends,” Boeheim said. “And that’s separate from basketball. When we come here, we want to win, they want to win. Those memories are all in a different category. They’re not in a basketball category.”

He joked, as he often does, about the state’s places to eat. It wasn’t Denny’s this time; Burger King and Krzyzewski got the punch line.

But he also shared from the heart.

“We spent over 300 days together in the summertime over a period of 10 years,” Boeheim said. “That friendship, the basketball experience in that time was special. We have a unique bond, being able to be together for 300 days, and never have an argument, two people who get their way a lot — except when they’re at home.”

He added later, “It’s been an unbelievable experience in my life. Just fortunate to have them. Fortunate to coach with a guy that takes their advice, and will do things they think are good.”

As for Saturday, however, he said, “When we play like this, there’s not much to talk about. We’ve played well. I still think we’ll finish strong.”

Krzyzewski, the 42nd-year coach retiring after this season, thinks so, too.

“Jim’s team, I think they can beat anybody,” he said. “Two reasons. One, him. Two, they have a style you really have to prepare for.”

The Blue Devils were ready as ever for the famed zone defense.

Duke (15-3, 5-2 ACC) was also dominant defensively, holding Syracuse (9-10, 3-5 ACC) to 35 percent shooting punctuated by 5-for-29 (17 percent) from behind the 3-point arc. The first half was 2-for-16 from 3-point territory.

Four Duke players scored 15 points each — Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr., A.J. Griffin and Mark Williams — and Joey Baker came off the bench for 11. Banchero’s 13 rebounds and Jeremy Roach’s nine assists led on a day when Trevor Keels rested an injury.

Krzyzewski likes where the team is moving, despite a disjointed regular season.

“We’re going to run our race, keep getting better, and see what happens,” he said. “I care about winning, and playing well and getting better. Our kids did that this week.”

