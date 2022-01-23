WINSTON-SALEM — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night.

LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied his career high with three blocks, and Daivien Williamson scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Wake Forest (16-4, 6-3 ACC).

“Tonight was a signature win for this program,” Wake Forest second-year head coach Steve Forbes said.

He believed his team had an advantage in LaRavia, too.

“We thought we had a good, favorable matchup there, and we thought we could take advantage of it,” Forbes said. “But he’s still got to make the plays, right? You can talk about it all you want, but you got to go do it.”

Williamson scored the first seven points and added a 3-pointer in a 20-5 run that gave Wake Forest a 41-28 lead when Williams hit a 3 with 3:19 left in the first half. The Tar Heels never threatened after that.

Brady Manek scored 22 points before fouling out with 5:26 left and R.J. Davis added 18 for Carolina (12-6, 4-3 ACC). Armando Bacot had 12 points and 12 rebounds — his ninth consecutive double-double — but made just 4 of 12 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

“Williamson, Williams and LaRavia were the best players on the floor and it wasn’t even close,” Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said. “I mean, we didn’t have anybody that could guard LaRavia, he controlled the entire game. He punched us in the mouth at the beginning of the game. Alondes and Daivian could get into the paint at any time that they wanted to.”

Williams went into the game as the conference’s leader in both scoring (20.3 per game) and assists (5.16) — something no player has done for an entire season since assists have been counted beginning in 1973. He was shooting 54.5 percent from the floor, fourth-best in the ACC.

Williams and Manek were teammates a year ago at Oklahoma.

Wake Forest has won five of six and three in a row, including landmark road wins at Virginia (63-55) and Georgia Tech (80-64), the team’s first victories in Charlottesville and Atlanta since 2010 and 2004, respectively. The Demon Deacons — picked in the preseason to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC — are a half-game out of first in the conference standings.

Wake Forest is bidding for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, not to mention their first appearance outside the First Four since 2010.

The Tar Heels, who allowed 30 points off their 14 turnovers is an 85-57 loss at Miami on Tuesday, committed just 11 turnovers on Saturday but Wake Forest converted those miscues into 21 points.

“Over the last couple of games, even though Armando has had double doubles, they haven’t been those dominant games that Armando has had pretty much throughout the year,” Davis said. “The other thing is, specifically the last two opponents that we’ve played, we just don’t have the ability, the athleticism to be able to break down defenders.”

Damari Monsanto, a transfer from East Tennessee State playing in his second game for the Demon Deacons, finished with 13 points five rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes. The Southern Conference freshman of the year last season was expected to miss this season while recovering from Achilles surgery in June.

This story authored from The Associated Press and published reports.