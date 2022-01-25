CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 20 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night.

The Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 and to Wake Forest 98-76 last week.

Brady Manek added 15 points and eight rebounds, R.J. Davis scored 15 points and Leaky Black had 10 points as the Tar Heels’ starters scored all but two of their points.

“The last few games it feels like soon as the tipoff starts, we’re down by 20 just like that,” Black said. “The whole game feels like we don’t have any fight. This game really showed we really can dig in and gut some wins out.”

Keve Aluma made a pair of free throws to draw Virginia Tech within 57-54 with 5:36 remaining but Manek had a dunk and a 3-pointer and Love made 3 of 4 free throws as the Tar Heels extended their lead to 11 points.

Aluma had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists for Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutts had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor scored 13 points and Nahiem Alleyne had 10 points.

Bacot recorded his 10th straight double-double by halftime. He is the first Carolina player to achieve the feat since Billy Cunningham in 1965. Doug Moe is the only other player in program history to record such a streak.

“Virginia Tech, their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a great team and this is a good win,” Bacot said.

The Tar Heels led by four at halftime and shot 33 percent in the second half. Six of their 10 second-half field goals were 3-pointers.

The Heels shot just 36.5 percent from the field against the Hokies, which marked a season-low for a home game. The previous low was 39 percent in their win over Elon.

“Not every game is going to be perfect, not every game is going to be pretty,” Manek said. “But the way the guys played tonight, especially coming back 48 hours after getting beat by 25, it’s really nice to see how we can really turn stuff around.”

Virginia Tech (10-9, 2-6 ACC) shot 46.6 percent from the floor.

Carolina played without Dawson Garcia, who had returned home to Minnesota due to an illness in his family. He averages 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The game was rescheduled from Dec. 29, forcing both teams to play three games in five days. Miami visits Virginia Tech on Wednesday and Carolina will be at home against Boston College.

This story authored from published reports by The Associated Press and Tribune News Service.