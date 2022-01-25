BLADENBORO — Contention for championships this year is led by seniors Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell.

Don’t fret about graduation at East Bladen. Freshmen Iveonna Ward and Laila Smith not only should keep them there, they are destined to be instrumental in whatever happens for the their heralded fourth-year teammates this year.

East Bladen spilled West Bladen 71-31 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball at the Castle, racing ahead 42-5 at intermission. That’s when McDonald and Mitchell took a seat with 21st-year head coach Patty Evers, having spearheaded a defense that limited the home team to one field goal while making 21 steals.

The Lady Knights had 30 turnovers at the break, 18 of them stumbling through a first quarter when they only generated three shots. They made one, then missed all six in the second period.

Ward made seven of her 12 steals in the first half and led the Lady Eagles with 20 points. Smith had 15 points and a team-high five rebounds. McDonald had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Mitchell drained a 3-pointer in a first quarter that ended 26-4.

Junior Maegan Burney chipped in eight points. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess had four steals, three rebounds and two assists; junior Brianna Phillips had four rebounds; and junior Karli Priest had four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

East Bladen (16-1, 5-1 Southeastern Athletic Converence) shot 45.7 percent from the floor and was 12-of-18 at the foul line. The Lady Eagles had 29 steals, got assists on 11 of 16 first-half buckets, and won the board battle 34-29. Their dominance in a series in which they’ve only lost once since it began in 2001-02 extended to 22 straight victories. Overall, East Bladen has won 22 of its last 24, and 35 of its last 39.

Junior Kayla Wright led the Lady Knights of fifth-year head coach Brian McCleney with 11 points. Sophomore Brookee’ Singletary added six, and senior Hannah Pait and sophomore Mallory Bryan scored four each. Singletary led with five rebounds, Wright had four, and each of them had three steals. Pait chipped in three rebounds and a block, and junior Lainey Autry had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

West Bladen (8-7, 1-5 SAC-7) rebounded from its 1-for-9 first half to finish 11-of-36, and made 12 steals after intermission.

Fairmont is the next opponent for each, on Wednesday in Bladenboro and Friday in Elizabethtown.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.