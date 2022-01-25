BLADENBORO — No big comeback this time.

It wasn’t necessary.

East Bladen kept its grip on West Bladen 50-45 on Monday night at the Castle in SAC-7 boys high school basketball. The Eagles have won seven straight in the rivalry, including all six under the direction of third-year head coach Aking Elting.

The Eagles did trail, but it was only 11-3 and 17-8 after a quarter, nothing remotely close to the staggering 39-21 deficit with less than 12 minutes left in the first matchup that ended 51-48 for the East side.

On this night in enemy territory, the Eagles prevailed because they made three of the their last four shots in the final five minutes; and their defense shined, holding the home team to 4-for-20 from the floor in the last period, including four possessions without a point after West Bladen gained one or more offensive rebounds.

The Knights shot 31.3 percent after intermission, failing to capitalize on edges of 35-29 rebounding and 12-10 in steals. They got to the foul line only three times, making one. East Bladen was 3-for-6 in the final quarter alone, 8-for-14 in the game.

Juniors Jacob Nixon and Malcolm Bolden scored 17 points each for the Eagles, with Nixon bucketing 14 after halftime. He also had five rebounds, three assists and a steal; Bolden generated four steals, four assists and two boards. Senior Nazire Smith and junior Zamar Lewis were difference-makers inside, with Smith claiming seven rebounds, three steals and three assists, and Lewis blocking three shots, snaring five rebounds and make a steal. Lewis scored all eight of his points in the first half.

West Bladen sophomore Malachi Allen scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, made two steals and dished out two assists. Junior Gary Parker had seven rebounds and senior Javonta Matthews five. Freshmen Chase Williams and Hezekiah Adams added eight points each. Matthews and Adams each had three steals.

Smith, Lewis and Bolden fueled the charge on both ends when East Bladen scored 10 straight points to lead 19-18. Two ties and four lead changes later, the Eagles were scoring 11 of the fourth quarter’s first 15 points to seize command 47-41 with 2:54 to play. A 3-pointer by Nixon, the game’s only dunk by Bolden, and junior Jordan Mathis feeding Lewis for a deuce sent the blue-clad fans into a frenzy.

In winning, East Bladen kept an unblemished mark in Southeastern Athletic Conference play at 3-0 and climbed to 8-4 overall. There are no boys in the school playing sports head-to-head, or dual, against West Bladen who have lost on the varsity level to the Knights; the winning streaks, in addition to basketball’s seven, are 23 in soccer, 20 in football, six in baseball and three in tennis for a collective 59.

West Bladen dropped below .500 for the first time this year, going to 8-9. Eleventh-year head coach Travis Pait’s cagers are 1-5 in the loop.

West Bladen salavaged one triumph in the tripleheader, winning the junior varsity boys game 29-26.

East Bladen makes up a game this evening at St. Pauls, then hosts Fairmont on Friday. West Bladen is host to Fairmont on Wednesday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.