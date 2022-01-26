(This is a developing story. Check back for an update today.)

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patty Evers of East Bladen High School has been chosen as a coach in the 45th annual McDonald’s All American Games.

The games benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities and will be played on March 29. The girls game is at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern time) and airs on ESPN2. It is being played in Wintrust Arena, the 10,387-seat home to DePaul University and the WNBA’s Chicago Sky on the near south side of Chicago.

The boys game follows at 9 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN.

Evers, in her 21st season with the Eagles and 26th overall, has a lifetime coaching record of 555-131. She’s 481-89 at East Bladen, where this year’s team is 16-1 heading into Thursday night’s game against Red Springs.

The rosters of 24 girls and 24 boys, who earn the prized distinction of McDonald’s All-American, were chosen from more than 760 nominations.

Evers in the summer of 2019 was a head coach in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Game, leading North Carolina past South Carolina 80-59. That group included 6-foot-5 Tamari Key of Cary, who now plays for nationally fourth-ranked Tennessee.

The East team will have one player from North Carolina — Apex Friendship High’s Indya Nivar, a 5-foot-9 guard headed to Stanford. One other player will call a campus here home; that’s Ashlon Jackson of Texas who is headed to Duke. The boys game will not have any players or coaches from North Carolina, but does have three players headed to Duke.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.