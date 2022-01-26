East Bladen’s five-game winning streak snapped

ST. PAULS — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 62-59 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Eagles’ five-game winning streak was snapped, and their time sharing first place in the loss column of the Southeastern Athletic Conference also came to an end.

East Bladen is 3-1 in the league, 8-5 overall and the host to Fairmont on Thursday night in a game moved up a day from the original schedule.

St. Pauls exited 4-0 in the loop and 9-5 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.