CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 16 points, R.J. Davis added 13 and Carolina defeated Boston College 58-47 on Wednesday night, winning for the first time in program history when shooting under 30 percent.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) survived an off-night by their top scorer and ACC field-goal percentage leader Armando Bacot, who was only 1-of-10 shooting for six points though he had 18 rebounds. Bacot’s string of double-doubles ended at 10.

“Towards the end, when we needed to stop, we got the stops, and when we needed a basket, we made a basket,” said UNC coach Hubert Davis, who added, “A win is a win.”

The Tar Heels, who beat the Eagles by 26 on Jan. 2, shot 29 percent but were 20 of 25 on free throws. Boston College (8-11, 3-6 ACC) outscored Carolina 30-18 in the paint but shot 33 percent overall, going 1 of 16 from the arc and taking only eight free throws, making six.

“Shots weren’t falling and it was kind of weird, because that usually happens on the road and it’s not supposed to happen at home,” said Love, who was 5-for-17 shooting. “But it happened, so we just got to put this game behind us and we got to prepare for Saturday.”

Boston College’s last lead came at 13-12 but it stayed within single digits and trailed by three after a basket by Brevin Galloway with 7:13 remaining. The Eagles didn’t score again, missing their final 10 shots.

Quinten Post scored 10 points to lead Boston College. T.J. Bickerstaff collected a career-tying 17 rebounds to go with seven points. Leading scorer Makai Aston-Langford had just four points.

Carolina hosts N.C. State on Saturday, with a plan to honor former coach Roy Williams. Boston College is home against Pitt on Saturday.

This story authored from The Associated Press and Tribune News Service reports.