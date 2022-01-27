BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Fairmont 72-32 on Wednesday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights have lost two straight, six of seven, are 1-6 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-8 overall, and host Red Springs this evening. Fairmont, which led 36-22 at intermission, exited 4-1 in the league and 10-5 overall.

Leading scorers for the Lady Knights were junior Lainey Autry with eight, sophomore Mallory Bryan with six, and five each for senior Hannah Pait and junior Kirsten Warrick. For the Lady Golden Tornadoes, who swept the season series, Lakayla Chavis scored 16 points, Amyrikal Vaught 15, Destiny Melvin 11 and Niah Smith eight.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.