ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Fairmont 49-35 on Thursday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles have won four straight, are 6-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 17-1 overall. They visit Red Springs on Tuesday.

Leading scorers were freshman Laila Smith with 13 points, senior Alexus Mitchell 12 and senior Maya McDonald 11. McDonald and Smith each had a double-double, notching 10 rebounds each. McDonald also had six assists and three steals. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess pulled eight rebounds, and Mitchell had six.

Fairmont exited 4-2 in the SAC-7 and 10-6 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.