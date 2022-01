ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen triumphed 60-57 over Fairmont on Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 9-5 overall and visit Fairmont on Monday in a rescheduled matchup. Tuesday, East Bladen is at Red Springs.

Fairmont, which had won four straight, exited 4-1 in the league and 6-7 overall.

