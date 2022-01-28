Knights fall to Red Springs

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Red Springs 51-38 on Thursday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Knights have lost four straight and eight of nine since winning seven of 10 to open the season. West Bladen is 1-7 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-11 overall, and at St. Pauls on Tuesday.

Leading scorers for the Knights were freshman Hezekiah Adams with 15, junior Gary Parker with nine and sophomore Landon Stanley with seven. The Red Devils were led by Kaedon Porter with 24, Kohnner Oxendine with 12 and Jaaron Monroe with 11.

Red Springs is 6-0 in the league and 11-7 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.