BLADENBORO — West Bladen clipped Red Springs 41-38 on Thursday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights ended a two-game skid and won for just the second time in eight outings. West Bladen is 2-6 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 9-8 overall and home to face St. Pauls on Tuesday.

The Lady Red Devils exited 4-3 in the SAC-7 and 8-11 overall.

