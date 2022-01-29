Parks & Rec baseball, softball registration has opened; here’s what you need to know

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Parks & Recreation is accepting registration for baseball and softball.

Play begins in the spring. For each, call 910-862-6770 for more information. To register, go to bladeninfo.org under the Parks & Rec.

The following are the sports, ages, costs, date for age determination, and deadline:

• Blastball: Ages 3-5 coed, $30, age as of April 1; registration open and ends March 4.

• Girls softball: Ages 5-7 and 8-10, $35, age as of Jan. 1; registration open and ends March 18.

• Girls softball: Ages 11-12 and 13-16, $35, age as of Jan. 1; registration will opens April 4 and end May 6.

• Boys baseball: Ages 13-14, $35, age as of April 30; registration opens April 4 and ends May 6.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.