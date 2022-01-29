CHAPEL HILL — Little chance.

N.C. State went up the Hill on Saturday and came down as expected, limping out of the Smith Center with a 100-80 ACC basketball beatdown from Carolina that wasn’t even that close.

On Roy Williams Day — the Big Four rivalry clash of red and blue was one of his favorites — the Tar Heels owned this one just about the same as when he coached. He went 38-5 against the Wolfpack, and in a halftime speech to those assembled jabbed, “Let’s beat these guys in red a hell of a lot more.”

At that point, it was 56-31. Ballgame.

The Tar Heels had shot the lights out, two Wolfpack players had all but two of their buckets, and the only drama left was to see the unveiling of Williams’ banner in the rafters and a second-half timeout when Michael Jordan and the 1981-82 national champions stepped onto the court.

“This is part of what pulled me here,” Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek said of the Smith Center atmosphere of 21,750. “With Michael here … that was a fun game.”

At halftime, Carolina was shooting better than 62 percent, had just two fewer points than it scored the entire game against Boston College three nights earlier, and its 10 makes from 3-point range were two fewer than State’s total field goals.

“I thought our guys played hard,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We didn’t lack effort. We ran into a team that shot the heck out of the ball.”

Armando Bacot blocked five shots, pulled 10 rebounds and scored nine points in the Wolfpack’s season-long bug-a-boo — the paint. And that was just the first half.

“We caught fire early,” Bacot said. “We hit 10 threes in the first half. We’re hard to beat when it’s going in like that.”

State finished the evening shooting 38.8 percent, having shot 12-for-40 in the first 20 minutes.

“We played together on defense today, and it was good to see,” Manek said. “Our defense was leading to the good offense. Defense is hard, and it’s not something everybody is going to be good at. We played hard, they weren’t making shots early, and our defense led to our offense.”

Carolina head coach Hubert Davis agreed.

Things didn’t change in the second half. Intensity was pretty much gone, and by the third media timeout so too were a fair number of fans. Carolina built the lead to 35 and cruised.

“Every night we’re not going to make 15 threes, but the player movement and the ball movement was really good,” Davis said. “It all started with how we played defense, and how we rebounded. We did a really good job of not turning the ball over.”

Caleb Love scored 21 for the Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) with five assists. Bacot finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Manek made five 3-pointers scoring 17 points, and R.J. Davis scored 17 points.

“When you give up that many 3-pointers, you can’t be happy,” Keatts said. “We’ve got to be a little bit more stingy. We’ve got to figure out how to get stops.”

State’s Terquavion Smith had a career-high 34 points and Jericole Hellems added 25. Crucial for the Wolfpack (10-12, 3-8 ACC) was Dereon Seabron being held to two points and six shots; he didn’t play in the final 10 minutes.

What a difference a week makes. On the road a week earlier, the Heels were thumped 85-57 by Miami and 98-76 by Wake Forest. At home since Monday, Carolina has beaten Virginia Tech 78-68 and Boston College 58-47 in addition to this blowout.

Next week, back on the road to Louisville, then home on Saturday with Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s last visit.

“I was really proud of the guys,” Davis said. “They were taking a lot of heat last week after the way we lost to Miami and to Wake Forest. We have to stick together, we have to be positive, and we have to be enthusiastic. And more importantly, we have to do this together.”

Those that stayed delighted in the lopsided outcome, encouraged Davis to send in their fan favorites, and smiled at the humbled hundreds wearing red who made the journey over from Raleigh.

“This was one of the most fun games,” Bacot said. “We beat a solid team in N.C. State. Everybody played good, we shared the ball, the bench played good, all the alums coming back — it was a special night for Carolina.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.