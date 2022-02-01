Wolfpack at Pirates, Tar Heels at Mountaineers spice up Labor Day weekend

GREENSBORO — Once upon a time, there was no way anyone was thinking N.C. State would play a football game at East Carolina, or that Carolina would play one up at Appalachian State.

That was a half-century ago.

Come Labor Day weekend, those games in Greenville and Boone will happen. ACC fans got those dates and more on Monday night when the league used its ACC Network for the schedule unveiling.

The conference, shut out of the College Football Playoffs for the first time, eventually placed Pittsburgh (13), Clemson (14), Wake Forest (15) and N.C. State (20) into the final AP Top 25. They’ll hope for something better this year as the teams head toward the Subway ACC Football Championship Game in Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 3, where the Panthers of the Coastal Division are defending champions.

While the holiday weekend instate matchups are intriguing, the Big Four rivalries have far more history. And the quartet will mix it up on Thanksgiving weekend. Carolina hosts State on that Friday, and Duke welcomes Wake Forest that Saturday.

Here’s more on the schedule.

• Marquee: Florida State is at New Orleans to face LSU on Sunday of Labor Day weekend, and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta that Monday is an ACC tussle between Clemson and Georgia Tech. There are four ACC teams playing Notre Dame, notably Clemson at South Bend in November. Then there’s N.C. State hosting Texas Tech on Sept. 17, Miami at Texas A&M on Sept. 17, Georgia Tech hosting Ole Miss on Sept. 17, Virginia Tech hosting West Virginia on Sept. 22, and Pitt hosting West Virginia on Sept. 1 and Tennessee on Sept. 10. And in the final weekend of instate rivalries — all ACC vs. SEC — Clemson hosts South Carolina, Louisville is at Kentucky, Florida State hosts Florida on Friday, and Georgia Tech is at reigning national champion Georgia.

• Big Four: In addition to the above final weekend matchups, the Wolfpack hosts Wake Forest on Nov. 5; Carolina is on the road to Duke on Oct. 15 and Wake Forest on Nov. 12. The Tar Heels are the only team playing each of the other three.

• Notre Dame: The Irish, contractually obligated to play ACC football teams, this year will visit Carolina on Sept. 24, visit Syracuse on Oct. 29, host Clemson on Nov. 5, and host Boston College on Nov. 19.

• Power 5: The ACC plays 21 games against Notre Dame and teams from the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12, which is commonly called the Power 5. Another eight games are against teams that landed in the final AP Top 25. Duke, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Boston College play two games against Notre Dame and Power 5 conference opponents.

• Week 0: Considered the week prior to the traditional Labor Day weekend kickoff, the ACC will be represented in season-openers when Carolina hosts Florida A&M and Florida State welcomes Duquesne.

• Carolina: The Tar Heels only leave the state three times — in Atlanta at Georgia State, at Miami and to Charlottesville to face Virginia.

• N.C. State: The ECU and Texas Tech games are the hurdles to carrying a 4-0 mark to Death Valley. Charleston Southern and Connecticut are the other nonconference matchups in September.

• Duke: The nonconference schedule fits for the Blue Devils, as it often does, even if not name brands. Duke gives a historically black college or university a big stage when N.C. A&T visits on Sept. 17; the rest outside of the league are Temple at home and trips to Northwestern and Kansas.

• Bowls: This year’s champion, or next available team pending playoff participants, will be in the Orange Bowl. The rest of its bowl partnerships include the Cheez-It, Duke’s Mayo, Fenway, Military, Pinstripe, Holiday, Gator and Sun. There are contingencies that could place an ACC team in the Outback, Gasparilla or Birmingham bowls.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.