FAIRMONT — East Bladen defeated Fairmont 51-46 on Monday night in a rescheduled SAC-7 boys high school basketball game.

The Eagles were victorious over the Golden Tornadoes for the second time in five nights. East Bladen has won two straight, seven of eight, is 5-1 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 10-5 overall. Fairmont exited 4-2 in the league and 6-8 overall.

On Tuesday night, East Bladen goes to Red Springs.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.