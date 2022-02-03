Wolfpack loses another big man, falls to hot-shooting Orange

RALEIGH — Kevin Keatts minced no words.

His N.C. State team had yet another big man unavailable to play, then took an 89-82 loss from Syracuse in PNC Arena late Wednesday night. Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider scored 19 points each for the Orange.

Sophomore forward Ebenezer Dowuona has been trying to fill the gap created by a season-ending injury to Manny Bates since the first game of the year. Wednesday afternoon, the Pack said Dowuona would be out with an injury against Syracuse.

“Man, I’m (expletive) proud,” the fifth-year head coach said. “I’m telling you now. I’m proud of our guys. Those guys had every reason to put their head down and say it’s not going our way. It didn’t happen.”

Every reason included the shellacking the Wolfpack absorbed on Saturday at Carolina, jarring not only by the scope of it but the manner. Even in N.C. State’s worst moments, even in a run of nine losses in 12 games, the Wolfpack had always managed to put up a fight — sometimes without that much to show for it.

Whether the atmosphere or Carolina’s size and strength, there was no fight in the Wolfpack on Saturday. It was an odd capitulation, highlighted by the disappearance of Dereon Seabron, first figuratively, then literally.

“My first take away from the game is we are young, we are undermanned,” Kevin Keatts said. “But man are they playing hard for me. I know there were a lot of questions on if this team would respond after the way we played at Carolina. I don’t think there is any doubt in my mind our guys came back and fought.”

Wolfpack forward Jaylon Gibson (14 points) and another hot shooting night from N.C. State (10-13, 3-9 ACC) kept the home in it.

“He’s been put into an impossible situation and came out and responded,” Keatts said of Gibson’s effort down low. “I couldn’t ask for anything more from him.”

The Wolfpack pulled within 83-82 on a pair of Seabron free throws but Syracuse quickly answered with a Swider 3-pointer from the left wing.

State missed its next five shots, and though the Orange missed its last seven from the floor, Syracuse saved itself going 3 of 4 from the foul line in the last three minutes.

Joseph Girard III scored 18 points for the Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC) while Buddy Boheim added 17 and Jimmy Boeheim 16. Three reserves combined to play 20 minutes and didn’t score.

Terquavion Smith hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Wolfpack and Sebron had 17. Thomas Allen added 11.

N.C. State hit 10 of 20 3-pointers in the first half and led 45-42 at the half. Casey Morsell promptly hit the 11th to start the second half but Syracuse then went on a run, making its first 11 shots of the second half, four of them 3-pointers.

“Syracuse made great shots in the second half,” Keatts said. “They made great shots. I thought it was a four minute segment in the beginning of the second half where defensively we couldn’t stop them.”

On Saturday, the Wolfpack hosts Notre Dame and Syracuse welcomes Louisville.

This story authored from reports of The Associated Press and Tribune News Service.