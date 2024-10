ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 76-50 on Friday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Eagles have lost two straight, are 5-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 10-7 overall, and host Red Springs today.

St. Pauls has won 12 straight, is 10-0 in the conference and 15-5 overall. The Bulldogs have clinched no worse than a share of first place in the league with two games remaining and a two-game lead in the loss column.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.