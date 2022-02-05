BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Midway 56-25 on Friday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights have lost two straight, are 2-8 in the league and 9-10 overall. West Bladen goes to Clinton on Tuesday and Midway on Wednesday.

Leading scorers for the home team were sophomore Mallory Bryan with 16 points and junior Makayla Wright with four. For Midway, it was Kris’shyia McKoy with 14 points, and Rylie Williams with 13.

The Lady Raiders are 3-5 in the conference and 9-9 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.