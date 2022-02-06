Wooten: Griffin, Blue Devils scorch Tar Heels in Coach K’s final visit to Smith Center

CHAPEL HILL — Farewell, Coach K.

And good riddance, said many Tar Heels fans on a brilliant first Saturday afternoon in February. Ah, but there’s at least one more tussle that first Saturday night in March.

Duke spanked Carolina 87-67 here in the Smith Center on the final visit from Mike Krzyzewski, the sport’s winningest coach and the rivals’ biggest nemesis.

Dominant early and always keeping the Tar Heels at arm’s length or more, defense was better played by the Blue Devils throughout. With Carolina unable to grab rebounds, Duke strutted ahead 31-8 in the first 10 minutes. Whatever optimism crawled into the minds of the 21,750 witnesses, freshman A.J. Griffin flushed them in an opening blitz to the second half that pushed the lead to 49-28.

“Coming into this game, with coach, we wanted to do something special for him,” Griffin said. “We had veterans who knew what to expect. And we had young guys hungry to get this win. We’re happy we got this done for him.”

Griffin scored 27 points on 17 shots, Paulo Banchero and Wendell Moore each had 13 points and the Blue Devils shot 57.6 percent from the floor. Banchero, however, was at five points after Duke scored eight of the first 10 points and didn’t score again for more than 26 minutes.

When Duke led by 21 right after halftime, Banchero and Williams had 10 points between them. And Griffin, the guy Krzyzewski calls the best shooter on his team, had 23.

Duke had more weapons, and Carolina had a host of matchup problems.

“We beat a very good and hot team,” said Krzyzewski, who logged career victory No. 1,189 with nine to go in the regular season. “It was a great atmosphere. We started out so well. We really won the first 12 minutes of the half, and they won the next eight minutes. I thought they seized some momentum in the game. The stop that we made at the end of the first half, and having the arrow to start the second half, we kept the double digit lead.

“And then A.J. — we wanted to run some things for him. We ran one thing and then he exploded.”

Griffin described the work being done long before the opening tip, particularly with assistant Nolan Smith.

“Seeing that we were running that play, it’s just making reads off of it,” Griffin said. “Coach Smith helps me with that, reading it, reading the defender. Either let it fly or take it to the hole. That’s pretty much what I saw.”

And Brady Manek, himself with a pretty good shooting game, was no match defensively.

“He’s become more athletic and in better shape,” Krzyzewski said of Griffin. “That left-handed dunk, three weeks ago he wouldn’t have been able to do that. I think a big part of that is how he’s playing defense. He’s moving his feet, and so his whole game is getting wider. He’s getting somewhere with his first dribble, instead of having his dribble within his body. Because he can shoot, you’ve got to be up on him. So he can drive it.”

Carolina’s Armando Bacot, second in the nation in double-doubles for points and rebounds, didn’t get his first board for more than 12 minutes. He finished with just five, overwhelmed by Duke’s 40-24 edge. Banchero led with 10.

“It started on the defensive end,” Moore said. “One of our focus points was holding them to one shot. Everybody who checked in did something positive for us.”

And really, it started on the schedule. No way the Blue Devils wanted to let their coach of 42 seasons depart the rival’s arena without a W.

“Our guys love playing in big-time atmospheres,” Krzyzewski said, “and this one’s a little different for this game.”

Just imagine the next one in March.