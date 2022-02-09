CLINTON — West Bladen fell to Clinton 52-47 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of fifth-year head coach Brian McCleney split the season series with the Lady Dark Horses. West Bladen is 2-9 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 9-11 overall. The regular season ends tonight at Midway, and the league tournament is next week.

Junior Makayla Wright scored 21 points for West Bladen. Sophomore Mallory Bryan added 14.

Clinton exited 2-8 in the SAC-7 and 10-9 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.