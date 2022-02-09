CLINTON — West Bladen beat Clinton 42-33 on Tuesday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Knights have won two straight, are 3-8 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 9-12 overall. The regular season ends for 11th-year head coach Travis Pait’s cagers this evening at Midway. The SAC-7 tournament is next week.

Leading scorers for the Knights were sophomore Landon Stanley with 14, senior Javonta Matthews with 11, and sophomore Malachi Allen with eight. The Dark Horses were paced by B.J. Bennett with nine points and Landen Pearson with eight.

Clinton exited 1-9 in the league and 7-13 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.