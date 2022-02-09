SPIVEY’S CORNER — East Bladen topped Midway 46-41 on Tuesday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The victory by the Lady Eagles of 21st-year head coach Patty Evers puts the program on the brink of its 14th season of 20 or more wins; Evers also coached a 21-game winner at Tar Heel before taking over the Elizabethtown program following consolidation and a new school opening.

East Bladen is 8-2 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 19-2 overall. The squad is at Clinton this evening and then hosts the Lady Dark Horses on Friday. The SAC-7 tournament is next week at Red Springs.

Leading scorers for the Lady Eagles were senior Alexus Mitchell with 15, senior Maya McDonald with 11, freshman Iveonna Ward with 10 and junior Maegan Burney with eight. McDonald and Ward had 11 and eight rebounds, respectively; Ward and Mitchell each had seven steals; junior AnnaGrey Heustess had four assists and two blocks; and freshman Laila Smith led with three blocks.

Midway exited 3-7 in the conference and 9-11 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.