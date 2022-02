SPIVEY’S CORNER — East Bladen nipped Midway 57-56 on Tuesday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Eagles of third-year head coach Aking Elting climbed to 7-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 12-7 overall. The squad is at Clinton this evening, then hosts the Dark Horses on Friday to close the regular season.

The SAC-7 tournament is next week at Red Springs.

The Raiders exited 2-8 in the league and 8-12 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.