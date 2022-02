HARRELLS — Jahiem Murphy, of Garland and the son of Claudia Murphy and Michael Blount, signed a letter of intent to play football with Fayetteville State University on Feb. 2.

He’s a tackle on the Crusaders team that advanced to the state championship game of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association last fall. Murphy plays tackle on offense and defense. He had 11 sacks and 78 tackles.

Murphy plans to major in psychology and communications.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.