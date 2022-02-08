DURHAM — As enjoyable as No. 7 Duke’s 20-point win at rival Carolina was two nights earlier, Virginia made Monday night miserable for the Blue Devils.

After his team squandered what had been a 12-point lead, Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gave Virginia a 69-68 win over the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Beekman’s shot came after the Cavaliers had missed three previous shots with a chance to tie the game in the final 1:18. Jayden Gardner missed in the lane with seven seconds left and Duke’s 6-9 center Theo John secured the rebound.

But Virginia’s 5-10 guard Kihei Clark forced a held ball. Virginia had the possession arrow, and new life.

After Virginia called timeout when it couldn’t get the ball inbounds, the Cavaliers found Beekman open and he hit his game-winning shot.

“That’s on me,” Duke 7-1 center Mark Williams said of the defensive breakdown that left Beekman open. “I lost Beekman. I should have stayed with him off the in-bounds. He got an open look and knocked it down.”

Beekman’s 3 over Duke’s Paolo Banchero was just the second made 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers. And five of Beekman’s seven points came in the last two minutes.

“We don’t have a nickname for Reece,” teammate Jayden Gardner said. “He just shows up and performs.”

Gardner scored 17 points, redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points — many coming on a variety of dunks — and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 ACC) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke (19-4, 9-3), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Banchero, averaging 17.5 points per game, went scoreless in the second half to finish with nine points. His lone shot attempt after halftime was a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer after Beekman’s 3-pointer.

“He’s touching the ball,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He needs to take more shots. And he needs to take his jump shot.”

Fellow frosh A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points at North Carolina over the weekend, but he was 1 for 7 from the field for two points.

Duke didn’t lead in the second half until Jeremy Roach’s drive for a basket at the 4-minute mark. Keels then put back his own miss to make it 66-63. Armaan Franklin hit a free throw and Virginia forced a turnover with a shot clock violation at 2:04.

Beekman’s basket with 1:47 to play tied the score, but he missed a free throw. Keels hit two free throws with 1:26 giving Duke a 68-66 lead.

With Krzyzewski slapping the court with one hand imploring his Blue Devils to get a defensive stop, John blocked Clark’s shot, but Duke couldn’t secure the rebound as the ball bounced out of bounds giving Virginia possession.

Virginia also misfired on its second chance as Clark left a 3-pointer short. That’s when Banchero turned the ball over in the lane with 37 seconds left, giving Virginia its chance to win.

Krzyzewski said there was a defensive breakdown off the inbounds pass, with Clark delivering his game-high ninth assist.

“The end of the game, that wasn’t complicated,” Krzyzewski said.

Duke makes up a game at Clemson on Thursday and visits Boston College on Saturday, finishing a stretch of six games with the Cavaliers the only one at home. Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

This story authored from reports by The Associated Press and Tribune News Service.