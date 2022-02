MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Three youth representing Carolina Karate of Bladenboro won three first place awards among five total at Saturday’s Sun Fun Classic hosted by Karate World of Murrells Inlet.

Abbey Nance was first in sparring and in forms. Shane Miller was first in sparring. Madilyn Rogerson was second in sparring and fourth in forms.

The students are under the leadership of instructor Daniel Miller.

