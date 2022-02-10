RALEIGH — That’s 20, and it’s time for a little more respect.

Wake Forest rushed away from N.C. State 69-51 on Wednesday night, continuing its surge under Steve Forbes and making its case for more lofty considerations. The Demon Deacons, just outside and looking into the Top 25 since the holidays, are squarely into consideration for not only that but a top four regional seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

“Respect is a hard thing to get back once you lose it,” the second-year head coach said, “and I think we’re starting to gain the respect that Wake Forest once had in this league and where we belong.

“We have really, really good chemistry. They don’t care who scores. The ball finds the open shot. To their credit, they stepped up and made it.”

Alondes Williams’ shot is money. And so, too, on this night were a few others from 3-point range. He scored 17 points and only missed three shots, Isaiah Mucius and Khadim Sy scored 13 each, and Daiven Williamson had 11. The Wolfpack, on the other hand, had no touch from distance on its home rims at the hockey rink — 3-for-22 — and struggled early at the foul line.

“It’s hard to beat a good team when that happens,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said.

Wake Forest’s nine turnovers in the first half offset 50 percent shooting while the Pack was barely making one of three. The Deacons led 31-28, fell back into a tie at 45, and finished off Keatts’ injury-plagued cagers with 16 points in a row before the final horn.

“It’s experience,” Keatts said of Wake Forest’s turnaround from 6-16 a year ago to 20-5. “When you look at them, one guy who started his freshman year at Wake Forest. Four transfers, three were somewhere else last year.

“When you look around at college basketball, the teams that are older are finding a way to win with the exception of Duke. What makes them good, they’ve done good in the transfer portal. Sometimes you hit the jackpot, and sometimes you don’t. And they’ve hit it.”

Forbes, a jovial old soul who brings needed life into the ACC’s coaching fraternity, deadpanned, “Maybe we ought to keep recruiting by Zoom. The whole team is recruited on Zoom.”

That’s just about literal, but more seriously, the Demon Deacons (10-4 ACC) can squarely plant themselves into the nation’s consciousness over the next two weeks. There are home games with Miami and Notre Dame sandwiching a trip to No. 7 Duke — all among the ACC leaders, with the Irish and Deacs the only teams at 10 wins.

Wake hasn’t won 20 since 2009-10, or 10 in the league since 2008-09.

“It doesn’t sound sexy, but I don’t look down the schedule,” Forbes said. “I’m looking at Miami. Doesn’t really matter until we get to that. The best teams don’t get ahead, sneak ahead, they stay on task.”

He emphasized more than once how the team, even though built through transfers, is bonding. And he’s got purposeful ways to make it happen. They don’t sit beside the same teammates at back-to-back functions, or have their phones when they’re there; players are at his house in the basement watching movies until all hours; and they’re on campus doing things together for long stretches.

“When you care about them off the court as well as on the court, you can have something special,” he said.

And he added, “When your best two or three players are your most unselfish, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

The Deacons are pretty good. They’re back and they are more than just respectable.

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.