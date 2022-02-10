CLINTON — East Bladen whipped Clinton 59-44 on Wednesday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Eagles are winners of three straight, 8-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 13-7 overall. They host Clinton to close the regular season Friday, and play in the SAC-7 tournament next week.

Should East Bladen beat Clinton again, it would likely face the Dark Horses again in the tournament opener for each — a third meeting in less than a week.

Clinton exited 1-10 in the league and 7-14 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.