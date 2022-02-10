CLINTON — East Bladen secured another 20-win season Wednesday night, crushing Clinton 74-40 in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles have won 20 or more games in 15 of 21 seasons since consolidation and the school opened in its present location on N.C. 87. East Bladen is 9-2 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 20-2 overall and hosts the Lady Dark Horses on Friday.

The SAC-7 tournament is next week, and East Bladen has secured the No. 2 seed.

Senior Maya McDonald registered a triple-double in the victory: 18 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists. Freshman Iveonna Ward led the scoring with 23, and senior Alexus Mitchell had 18. Mitchell contributed seven assists and six steals, and junior Maegan Burney had six rebounds.

Clinton was left 2-9 in the league and 10-10 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.