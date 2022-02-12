ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Clinton 60-44 on Friday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The second win in three nights over the Dark Horses lifted the Eagles to a fourth straight win and the No. 2 seed for next week’s league tournament. East Bladen finished the regular season 9-3 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference and 14-7 overall.

The teams meet again in the first round of the SAC-7 tournament on Monday night, at East Bladen. Tip is about 7:30 p.m., after the schools’ girls teams also meet.

Clinton, last in the conference, exited 1-11 in the loop and 7-15 overall with a three-game losing streak.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.