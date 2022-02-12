ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen topped Clinton 58-29 on Friday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles won for the second time in three nights over the Lady Dark Horses, moving their winning streak to three, and finishing the regular season 10-2 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference and 21-2 overall. East Bladen finished in second place and hosts Clinton again in the first round of the league tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.

Four players scored in double figures for the victors: freshman Iveonna Ward 13, freshman Laila Smith 12, senior Alexus Mitchell 10, and junior Maegan Burney 10. Senior Maya McDonald led with 10 rebounds and Smith and Ward grabbed seven each; McDonald led with eight assists; and McDonald, Mitchell and Smith each had four steals.

Clinton exited 2-10 in the conference, tied with West Bladen for sixth, and 10-11 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.