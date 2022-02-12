ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen has two home games, and West Bladen two road games to open the SAC-7 high school basketball tournaments on Monday.

The regular season concluded for the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference on Friday. Both Eagles programs finished the runner-up to St. Pauls. West Bladen’s boys finished fifth and its girls tied for sixth and got the No. 6 seed in the seven-team loop.

The tournament shifts from higher seed sites to Red Springs for the semifinals and finals. The girls are Wednesday, boys Thursday, and both championships are Friday. Each night, games begin at 6 p.m.

At East Bladen on Monday, both Dark Horses teams arrive for the third meeting between the schools in six nights. The girls game tips at 6 p.m., and boys will follow.

West Bladen goes to Fairmont for both boys and girls games. Tip for the girls is 6 p.m., and boys will follow.

Pairings for the state playoffs are to be announced next weekend, with the first three rounds of games on the following Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the tournaments:

• GIRLS

Quarterfinals: St. Pauls, bye, No. 1 seed, 12-0 SAC-7, 21-1 overall, 15-game winning streak.

No. 2 East Bladen hosts No. 7 Clinton; Lady Eagles, 10-2 SAC-7, 21-2 overall; Lady Dark Horses, 2-10 SAC-7, 10-11 overall.

No. 3 Fairmont hosts No. 6 West Bladen; Lady Golden Tornadoes, 8-4 SAC-7, 14-8 overall; Lady Knights, 2-10 SAC-7, 9-12 overall.

No. 4 Red Springs hosts No. 5 Midway; Lady Red Devils, 4-8 SAC-7, 8-16 overall; Lady Raiders, 4-8 SAC-7, 10-12 overall.

Semifinals: St. Pauls vs. Red Springs or Midway; East Bladen or Clinton vs. Fairmont or West Bladen.

Championship: Semifinal winners.

• BOYS

Quarterfinals: St. Pauls, bye, No. 1 seed, 12-0 SAC-7, 17-5 overall, 13-game winning streak.

No. 2 East Bladen hosts No. 7 Clinton; Eagles, 9-3 SAC-7, 14-7 overall; Dark Horses, 1-11 SAC-7, 7-15 overall.

No. 3 Red Springs hosts No. 6 Midway; Red Devils, 8-4 SAC-7, 13-11 overall; Raiders, 2-10 SAC-7, 8-14 overall.

No. 4 Fairmont hosts No. 5 West Bladen; Golden Tornadoes, 6-6 SAC-7, 8-12 overall; Knights, 4-8 SAC-7, 11-12 overall.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.