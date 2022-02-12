CHAPEL HILL — Those four losses by 20 or more remain a thorn.

Carolina looked every bit the part of NCAA Tournament team on Saturday, crushing Florida State 94-74 in a game that wasn’t even that close throughout. Yet, in most all analyses, they’re squarely on the bubble of getting into the 68-team field.

“We’ve got a long season ahead,” said Caleb Love, who broke out of a an eight-game shooting slump. “We know what’s coming up, what’s at stake. We’re still at the top of the ACC, still going for the regular season championship of the ACC.”

The outcome this glorious afternoon was decided before the seats were warmed. Carolina scored the first 18 points, led 24-1 more than eight minutes in when the Seminoles finally got a hoop, and nearly led by 40 at the break.

In the half, Carolina had eight misses and Florida State had nine makes.

The Tar Heels led 62-24. Their 10th ACC win was just a matter of time.

“We knew what the score was,” Love said. “I was telling my teammates, stay on the next. Don’t let up at all. We’ve got to keep getting better as a team.”

The buyers on Carolina and Miami are not strong. Both improved to 18-7 on Saturday, and the Hurricanes winning at Wake Forest should be a big gainer.

Truth is, they’ve both been held back as much by the ACC as themselves. Five teams have losing records. Virginia won at Duke on Monday and still remained largely outside of even getting into the bubble as Georgia Tech came calling.

The Heels have been great at home, save for a 20-point setback to the Blue Devils a week ago. They’ve won on the road, but not the kind that get folks to sit up and take notice: College of Charleston, Georgia Tech, Boston College, against a bad Louisville team, and at Clemson.

The schedule won’t be their best friend down the stretch either. Only the chance to upset Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium qualifies as a marquee opportunity.

They actually have more to lose than gain with Pitt, Louisville and Syracuse at home, and other trips to Virginia Tech and N.C. State.

That said, win any five of the last six and Carolina is dancing.

They should be. Hubert Davis’ team didn’t look too good after 28- and 22-point losses in the middle of January. They’ve won six of seven since.

And Saturday they looked like a million bucks against the Seminoles.

“We have identified our recipe for success,” the rookie head coach said.

It’s defense, rebounding that limits the opponent to one shot, and taking care of the basketball. Davis said the Heels are one of the best transition teams in the country, but not without stops.

“From an offensive standpoint, we’ve been consistent there,” he said. “But we can’t get out in transition unless we get the ball. It starts with defense.”

The body blows Carolina took in losses haven’t faded on him. That’s in part because he’s looking to be positive.

“When we get knocked down, we get back up,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of our guys. Throughout the season, they’ve been willing to get back up and fight.”

It’s a fight now that is to the finish line, and a bid to the dance.

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.