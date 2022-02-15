FAIRMONT — West Bladen lost to Fairmont 52-17 on Monday night in the SAC-7 girls high school basketball tournament.

The sixth-seeded Lady Knights’ setback was their fifth straight and 11th in 13 outings. West Bladen, which went 2-10 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, fell to 9-13 for the season and will await word this weekend on the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A playoffs.

Leading scorers for fifth-year head coach Brian McCleney’s team were junior Makayla Wright and sophomore Mallory Bryan with five points each. The third-seeded Lady Golden Tornadoes’ Amyrikal Vaught had a game-high 12 points, Miah Smith scored 11 and Lakayla Chavis 10.

Fairmont, with three wins over West Bladen in as many outings, won its third straight and fifth in six outings. The Lady Golden Tornadoes play second-seeded East Bladen, a 69-51 winner over Clinton, on Wednesday night at Red Springs in the tournament semifinals. The championship is Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.