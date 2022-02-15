FAIRMONT — West Bladen beat Fairmont 53-50 on Monday night in the SAC-7 boys high school basketball tournament.

The fifth-seeded Knights’ triumph was their fourth straight. West Bladen, which went 4-8 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, rose to 12-12 for the season and will meet top-seeded St. Pauls in Red Springs on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. The championship is Friday night.

Leading scorers for 11th-year head coach Travis Pait’s team were junior Gary Parker with 12 points, senior Javonta Matthews with 11, and freshman Hezekiah Adams with eight. The fourth-seeded Golden Tornadoes’ Gabriel Washington had a game-high 14 points, Ty’rus Morris scored 13 and Issac McKellar scored nine.

Fairmont, winner over the Knights twice earlier this season, has lost four of five. The Golden Tornadoes are 8-13.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.